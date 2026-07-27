Mets' Jonathan Santucci: Moving up to Triple-A

The Mets promoted Santucci from Double-A Binghamton to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, 2TheBigs.com reports.

Santucci will move up a rung on the minor-league ladder after turning in a 3.57 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 120:45 K:B over 90.2 innings in 19 starts with Binghamton. Considered one of the Mets' top overall prospects, the 23-year-old southpaw could have an outside shot at making his major-league debut later in 2026, as the organization hasn't been overly shy about promoting its top arms in recent years.