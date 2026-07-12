Mets' Jorge Polanco: Taking seat Sunday

Polanco is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Polanco will hit the bench for the Mets' final game before the All-Star break while Juan Soto gets a day off from playing the outfield but stays in the lineup at designated hitter. Since being activated from the 60-day injured list July 7, Polanco has started at DH in four of the Mets' ensuing six games, going 3-for-16 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run. He's not expected to be available to play first base anytime soon coming off injuries to his Achilles and ankle, and unless he's able to catch fire at the plate, Polanco could fade into more of a part-time role at DH once Luis Robert (back) returns from the 60-day IL at some point following the All-Star break.