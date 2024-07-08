Iglesias will start at second base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Pirates, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Mets will include Iglesias in the lineup for a fourth straight game and for the third time against a right-handed starting pitcher (Mitch Keller). Though the right-handed-hitting Iglesias initially looked set to serve as a short-side platoon mate at the keystone for Jeff McNeil, the Mets may be compelled to make regular room for both players in the lineup against right-handed pitching. McNeil will pick up a start in right field Monday and could end up seeing more frequent opportunities at that position so long as Starling Marte (knee) remains on the injured list. Since getting called up from Triple-A Syracuse on May 31, Iglesias has slashed .333/.373/.476 with one home run and one stolen base across 67 plate appearances.