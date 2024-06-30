Iglesias went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 9-6 loss to the Astros.

Iglesias has functioned mainly in a utility role off the bench lately, but he's had a couple of big games anyway. He's gone 7-for-17 over his last 10 contests despite recording a plate appearance in just seven of those games. Over 43 plate appearances this year, he's batting .425 with seven RBI, six runs scored, one stolen base and four doubles, but the light-hitting infielder has yet to hit a home run. Iglesias' best path to playing time is at second base, where he's on the short side of a platoon with Jeff McNeil, who is hitting just .221 on the year and .211 in June.