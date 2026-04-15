Soto (calf) began a running progression Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The news was actually dropped by Mets owner Steve Cohen in a late-night post on X. Soto has been swinging a bat in an indoor cage but hadn't yet started running again until Tuesday, as he ramps up his recovery from a calf strain that has kept him sidelined since April 3. The 27-year-old superstar still doesn't have a clear timeline for a return to the Mets, but he may not need a rehab assignment and it's still possible he could be activated by next week.