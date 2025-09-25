Soto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-3 loss to the Cubs.

Soto provided New York with a late spark, launching a 397-foot shot in the eighth inning off of Aaron Civale for his 43rd homer of the season, though it only trimmed the deficit to seven runs. The star outfielder has now gone deep six times in his last 15 games, continuing a strong second half in which he's tallied 20 homers and 25 steals -- a milestone most players look to reach across an entire year. Still, his trademark plate discipline has slightly dipped, as his .399 OBP currently puts him at risk of finishing below the .400 mark for the first time in his career.