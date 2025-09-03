Soto went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 12-5 win over the Tigers.

The $765 million man continues to be worth every penny, going back-to-back with Pete Alonso in the seventh inning off Chris Paddack as the Mets blew the game open. Soto has reached base safely in 12 straight games, slashing a massive .390/.569/.878 over that stretch with 16 runs and 19 RBI, and on the season he's up to 37 homers -- four shy of the career high he set with the Yankees in 2024 -- and a career-high 27 steals, shattering his previous best of 12 pilfers.