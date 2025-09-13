Senga allowed one run on three hits over six innings for Triple-A Syracuse on Friday. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The 32-year-old right-hander allowed himself to be optioned to the minors to try and get right after stumbling to a 6.56 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 35:22 over his last eight starts and 35.2 innings for the Mets, and Senga's first turn in the Syracuse rotation provided a great deal of hope that he might still be able to boost New York's fading playoff hopes, as he fired 52 of 74 pitches for strikes in an efficient performance. Per Jared Greenspan of MLB.com, the original plan was to have Senga make two starts at Triple-A to get used to some mechanical tweaks before a return to the majors was considered, but with Jonah Tong having been routed by the Rangers on Friday and the Mets' lead over the Giants for the final wild-card spot in the NL having slipped to half a game, the organization may not be able to afford that kind of patience. Absent an IL move to create a spot on the 26-man roster for him, however, Senga isn't eligible to return to the Mets until Sept. 20.