Mets' Kodai Senga: Saturday's start postponed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Senga and the Mets won't face the Rockies on Saturday, as the game was postponed due to rain.
New York and Colorado will play a doubleheader Sunday to make up for Saturday's contest, and Senga will likely take the mound to start one of the two games. The 33-year-old will be looking to turn things around after giving up 13 earned runs in just 5.2 innings between his last two starts.
More News
-
Mets' Christian Scott: Knocking on door for promotion•
-
Mets' Kodai Senga: Another rough performance•
-
Mets' Kodai Senga: Career-worst outing in loss•
-
Mets' Kodai Senga: Strikes out seven more Sunday•
-
Mets' Kodai Senga: Strikes out nine in first start•
-
Mets' Kodai Senga: Solidifying rotation spot•