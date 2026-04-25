Mets' Kodai Senga: Starting nightcap Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Senga will start the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus Colorado, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Senga was originally scheduled to start Saturday, but the game was postponed due to rain. Fantasy managers in weekly leagues who have Senga in their lineup won't lose a start, however, as the right-hander is slated to pitch in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday. Nolan McLean will make his regularly scheduled start in the matinee.
More News
-
Mets' Kodai Senga: Saturday's start postponed•
-
Mets' Christian Scott: Knocking on door for promotion•
-
Mets' Kodai Senga: Another rough performance•
-
Mets' Kodai Senga: Career-worst outing in loss•
-
Mets' Kodai Senga: Strikes out seven more Sunday•
-
Mets' Kodai Senga: Strikes out nine in first start•