Senga is not ready to pitch in Grapefruit League games as he is due to make a couple more simulated outings in a controlled environment, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Given that Senga logged 10.1 innings last year, including the postseason, it's wise to be skeptical of his ability to be ready for a full starter's workload on Opening Day, at least until we see him in official Grapefruit League games. Healey reports that feedback about Senga's health and buildup continues to be positive, and Senga certainly has a rotation spot if he's able to get ready in time.