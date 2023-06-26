Rodriguez (elbow) made his season debut Wednesday for the Mets' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, tossing a scoreless frame while giving up one hit and no walks.

The appearance was Rodriguez's first in affiliated ball since the 2021 campaign, after he missed the entirety of last season and the early part of the current season while recovering from March 2022 Tommy John surgery. Prior to having the elbow procedure, Rodriguez finished the 2021 season at Single-A St. Lucie, so he could eventually rejoin the Mets' Florida State League affiliate once he makes a few more appearances at the rookie-ball level.