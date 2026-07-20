Mets' Luis R. Rodriguez: Debuts for High-A club

Rodriguez (undisclosed) struck out a batter over a perfect inning Friday after being reinstated from High-A Brooklyn's 7-day injured list.

The one-inning start marked Rodriguez's debut outing for Brooklyn, after he had been stashed on the affiliate's injured list throughout the season. The 23-year-old lefty has struggled mightily to stay healthy for extended periods throughout his professional career. Since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2022, Rodriguez has logged just 16.2 total innings in affiliated ball.