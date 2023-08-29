Single-A St. Lucie placed Rodriguez on its 60-day injured list Aug. 11 with an unspecified injury.

Rodriguez missed most of the first two months of the season while finishing up his recovery from March 2022 Tommy John surgery before he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on June 21. He was activated by St. Lucie a month later and made only two appearances in the Florida State League before being shut down again. Since he last pitched for St. Lucie on July 27, his move to the 60-day IL means he won't be eligible to pitch again for the affiliate during the 2023 season.