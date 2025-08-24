Torrens (hand) will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game at Atlanta.

Torrens was held out of action for the past three games while managing a sore left hand, but he's made enough progress in his recovery to re-enter the starting nine for the series finale in Atlanta. With Francisco Alvarez (thumb) on the shelf, Torrens should be in line to see the bulk of the starts behind the dish for the Mets now that he's moved past the hand issue.