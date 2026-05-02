Torrens signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract extension with the Mets on Saturday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Torrens' extension will ensure that he sticks with the Mets through the 2028 season. The 30-year-old backstop has struggled at the plate this season, logging a .467 OPS through 31 plate appearances, but he makes up for his lack of offensive production with his incredible defensive skills. He'll likely continue serving as a backup to Francisco Alvarez as long as the two are both in Queens.