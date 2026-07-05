Mets' Luis Torrens: Opportunities picking up

Torrens will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game against Atlanta, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Torrens will fill in behind the plate while Francisco Alvarez rests for the day game. Since MJ Melendez was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse on June 26, the Mets have been giving Alvarez more days off from catching and have used him as a designated hitter more frequently, which has allowed Torrens to play more frequently than most No. 2 backstops. Torrens has now drawn five starts in the Mets' last nine contests.