Torrens is expected to take over as the Mets' No. 1 catcher after Francisco Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday. He'll be behind the plate and bat sixth for Sunday's series finale in Philadelphia.

Torrens has served as New York's backup catcher since Alvarez was cleared for his season debut in late April, but the latter has been demoted due to his offensive struggles. Torrens has delivered a .232/.309/.344 slash line and strong defense, but he likely won't have much fantasy appeal outside of two-catcher formats.