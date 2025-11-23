The Rangers are trading Semien to the Mets in exchange for outfielder Brandon Nimmo, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Semien's numbers have been trending down in recent years, and his .669 OPS last season was the lowest mark of his career. However, the 35-year-old still provided a mix of moderate power and speed with 15 homers and 11 stolen bases, and he offers elite defense at second base, as he's coming off winning his second Gold Glove Award. Semien ended the campaign on the 60-day injured list due to a foot injury, but he's expected to have a normal offseason and to be ready for spring training. Nimmo has a full no-trade clause in his contract, but per Will Sammon of The Athletic, the outfielder has already approved the deal.