Rangers general manager Ross Fenstermaker said Friday that Semien (foot) is expected to have a normal offseason, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Semien last played in late August due to a fractured third metatarsal and a Lisfranc sprain in his left foot, but he has not encountered any setbacks in his recovery and will not have his offseason training interrupted. The veteran second baseman slashed .230/.305/.364 with 15 home runs and 11 stolen bases over 127 contests in 2025.