Vientos (knee) returned from Triple-A Syracuse's 7-day injured list Sunday and went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in the club's 10-1 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Vientos is back in action after missing a week and a half due to knee discomfort. The 2017 second-round pick is slashing .248/.331/.482 with eight home runs through his 160 plate appearances with Syracuse this season.