Vientos will begin the season with Low-A Columbis, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.

The South Atlantic League affiliate is going to be a scouting mecca this year, with Vientos (the Mets' No. 3 fantasy prospect), Ronny Mauricio (No. 4) and Shervyn Newton (No. 5) all manning the infield. Vientos is the older of the two but is still only 19, and his numbers in the Appy League in 2018 -- .287/.389/.489 with 11 homers and a strong 37:43 BB:K in 60 games -- suggest a future middle-of-the-order hitter once he's ready for the majors in a few years.

