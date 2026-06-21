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Mets' Mark Vientos: Goes deep in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Vientos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 15-3 loss to the Phillies.

In a forgettable night for the Mets, Vientos took Cristopher Sanchez deep in the fourth inning before adding a single and scoring again in the seventh. The 26-year-old has hit safely in five of his past six games, homering twice with six RBI and four runs scored during that stretch. On the year, he's slashing .223/.256/.393 with nine home runs, 32 RBI and 23 runs scored across 223 plate appearances.

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