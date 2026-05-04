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Vientos went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run homers in Sunday's win over the Angels.

Vientos powered the Mets' offense, getting the club on the board with a two-run blast in the fourth inning before extending the lead in the ninth frame with another two-run shot. It marked the 26-year-old's first multi-homer game of the season and his first long ball since April 18. After a brutal cold spell in the middle of April, Vientos may be starting to heat up, with his OPS up to .737 across 26 contests after entering Sunday's contest at .650.

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