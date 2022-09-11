site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Mark Vientos: Hitting eighth in debut
RotoWire Staff
Vientos will serve as the designated hitter and hit eighth Sunday in his big-league debut.
Vientos did not see action Saturday after being called up for the first time, but he will make his first start as a major leaguer in the final game of the Mets' series against the Marlins.
