Taillon (1-1) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over six innings in a 4-2 victory over the Mets. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander delivered his second quality start of the season on 100 pitches (61 strikes), and the only blemish on his line was a Mark Vientos solo shot in the second inning. Taillon has given the Cubs six innings in three straight trips to the mound, and he'll take a 3.97 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB through 22.2 innings into his next outing, which is set to come on the road next weekend against the Dodgers.