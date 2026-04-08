Mets' Mark Vientos: Settling into full-time role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vientos will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Vientos will remain in the starting nine for an eighth straight contest after going 9-for-23 with a home run, two doubles, five runs and two RBI over the previous seven games. Though he had been limited to a short-side platoon role to begin the season, Vientos should be in line for a regular spot in the lineup versus both left- and right-handed pitching while Juan Soto (calf) is on the injured list.