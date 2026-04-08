Vientos will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Vientos will remain in the starting nine for an eighth straight contest after going 9-for-23 with a home run, two doubles, five runs and two RBI over the previous seven games. Though he had been limited to a short-side platoon role to begin the season, Vientos should be in line for a regular spot in the lineup versus both left- and right-handed pitching while Juan Soto (calf) is on the injured list.