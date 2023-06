Vientos is absent from the lineup Tuesday versus Atlanta.

Daniel Vogelbach will serve as the Mets' designated hitter and bat fifth with right-hander Bryce Elder on the bump for the current NL East leaders. Brett Baty is playing third base and batting seventh. Vientos carried a lot of hype when he first got the call to the bigs in mid-May, but he's slashing just .188/.206/.281 through his first 34 major-league plate appearances.