Vientos will start at first base and bat cleanup in Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Vientos appeared to fade into a part-time role a couple of weeks ago, but he's re-emerged as a more stable member of the lineup since Jorge Polanco (wrist) was placed on the injured list April 18. Vientos will claim his ninth start in 11 games Thursday, despite producing a lackluster .231/.333/.346 slash line to go with one home run and two RBI over the prior 10 contests.