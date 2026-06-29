Mets' Mark Vientos: Playing time on upswing

Vientos will start at designated hitter and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

He'll stick in the starting nine for the third straight game and for the fifth time in six games, with the recent demotion of MJ Melendez to Triple-A Syracuse as well as Marcus Semien's (hip) move to the injured list having opened up more playing time Vientos. The 26-year-old has yet to capitalize on the extra opportunities, having gone 1-for-13 with a solo home run and two walks over the last five games to bring his OPS down to .638 for the season.