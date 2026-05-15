Vientos went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Tigers.

The 26-year-old launched a first-pitch cutter from Tyler Holton down the left-field line in the fifth inning, one of five long balls by the Mets on the afternoon. Vientos has been getting a chance to play every day at first base in the absence of Jorge Polanco (Achilles/wrist) and he's found his power stroke as a result. Through 11 games in May, Vientos is slashing .250/.283/.568 with two doubles, four homers and 11 RBI.