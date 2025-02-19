Allan (elbow) said Wednesday that he's fully healthy and will throw his third live bullpen session Thursday since he arrived at spring training in January, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The 89th overall pick of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, Allan's career has been sidetracked by a series of long-term injuries. After the COVID-19 pandemic kept him from pitching in 2020, Allan remained out for each of the ensuing four seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery, a second operation to transpose a nerve in his right arm, and most recently, a UCL revision surgery, which he underwent in February 2023. The 23-year-old is finally healthy again and isn't facing any restrictions this spring, leaving him confident that he'll be ready to join an affiliate to begin the 2025 season for what will be his first game action since 2019.