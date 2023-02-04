Allan underwent UCL revision surgery in January, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Allan underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2021, and he's now undergoing effectively the same procedure. This marks his third elbow surgery in a span of 21 months, as he also underwent a cleanup procedure in January of 2022. Toss in the fact that the 2020 minor-league season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and it means that Allan is about to face his fourth consecutive season without pitching in a game.