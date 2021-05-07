Allan will undergo Tommy John surgery after an MRI revealed a partial tear of his right ulnar collateral ligament.

Allan is one of the Mets' top prospects, though he has very little professional experience. He threw just 10.1 innings in 2019 after being selected in the third round of the draft that year and didn't get into game action last season due to the canceled minor-league schedules, though the Mets liked him enough to include him as part of their 60-man player pool. The timing of his surgery means he'll miss all of this season as well as a majority of the 2022 campaign.