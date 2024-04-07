Rudick (undisclosed) has started in both of Double-A Binghamton's first two games of the season, going 2-for-7 with two walks, two RBI and a run scored.

Rudick didn't make any appearances for Binghamton after Aug. 13 last season due to an unspecified injury, but he appears to be back to full health for the start of the 2024 campaign. Before sustaining the season-ending injury, the 25-year-old outfielder slashed .266/.410/.444 with nine home runs and 12 stolen bases in 266 plate appearances for Binghamton.