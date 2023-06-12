Rudick boasts a .291/.436/.509 slash line with nine home runs, 11 stolen bases in 12 attempts and a 40:31 BB:K through 51 games for Double-A Binghamton this season.

An unheralded 13th-round pick in 2021 out of San Diego State, the 24-year-old has impressed the Mets' brass this year, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. "He's great on defense. He's great on the bases. He's just a really good player that doesn't start to stand out until you start watching him play every day," farm director Kevin Howard said last week. "So he's been the biggest pleasant surprise at the upper levels." Given his age and his 5-foot-6 stature, Rudick will need to prove himself at Triple-A before he'll be on the fantasy radar in all but the deepest of dynasty formats, but his athleticism and all-around skill set could give him a future in the big leagues as a versatile depth outfielder.