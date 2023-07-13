Rudick, who was placed on Double-A Binghamton's 7-day injured list June 20 with an unspecified injury, will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with the Mets' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate.

The 25-year-old outfielder was hitting .284 with nine home runs and 12 stolen bases in 58 games at Binghamton and had a 46:36 BB:K before he was deactivated three weeks ago. Rudick should require only a handful of games in the lower minors before reclaiming a spot in Binghamton's everyday lineup.