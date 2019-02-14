Mets' Michael Conforto: Set to mostly play right field
Conforto is expected to be the Mets' right fielder against right-handed pitchers to start the season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
As things stand now, the Mets plan to employ an outfield with Jeff McNeil in left field, Brandon Nimmo in center and Conforto in right. McNeil figures to platoon with Keon Broxton and Juan Lagares, which could force Conforto to play some left field against left-handed pitchers. Regardless of the exact position, Conforto figures to be a staple of the New York lineup in 2019 after producing a .243/.350/.448 slash line with 28 homers and 82 RBI.
