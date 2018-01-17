Mets' Michael Conforto: Targets return in May
General manager Sandy Alderson stated that Conforto (shoulder) likely won't be ready to return at the beginning of the year, as the club is targeting May 1 for his first appearance of the 2018 season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
This remains in line with what Alderson said in mid-December, as the star outfielder continues to recover from September surgery that repaired a torn posterior capsule in his left shoulder. Conforto will likely begin the year on the DL, but more should be known regarding his status once he's able to begin baseball activities with a more concise timetable coming into focus around the start of spring training.
