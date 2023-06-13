Mauricio is considered day-to-day at Triple-A Syracuse after an MRI showed a bone bruise in his left ankle, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The bone bruise stems from a collision at second base back on June 4 and Mauricio will probably be rested until he is fully discomfort-free. In the end, though, it's a relatively encouraging diagnosis given that there is no structural damage. The 22-year-old top infield prospect has been pushing toward his MLB debut while delivering a robust .320/.360/.524 batting line with eight home runs, 35 RBI, nine stolen bases and 38 runs scored through 60 games this season in the International League.