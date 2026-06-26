Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Mets' Ronny Mauricio: Laces double in return to lineup

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Mauricio went 1-for-5 with a double in Thursday's loss to the Cubs.

Called up earlier in the day when Marcus Semien (hip) landed on the IL, Mauricio produced the Mets' only extra-base hit off southpaw Matthew Boyd. The 25-year-old infielder got the start at shortstop while Francisco Lindor got the day off, but with Semien on the shelf and Bo Bichette shifted back to third base, Mauricio could end up seeing most of his playing time at the keystone, where he'll compete with Brett Baty for starts. Over 37 big-league plate appearances this season, Mauricio's batting .216 (8-for-37) with a 0:13 BB:K.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!