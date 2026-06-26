Mets' Ronny Mauricio: Laces double in return to lineup

Mauricio went 1-for-5 with a double in Thursday's loss to the Cubs.

Called up earlier in the day when Marcus Semien (hip) landed on the IL, Mauricio produced the Mets' only extra-base hit off southpaw Matthew Boyd. The 25-year-old infielder got the start at shortstop while Francisco Lindor got the day off, but with Semien on the shelf and Bo Bichette shifted back to third base, Mauricio could end up seeing most of his playing time at the keystone, where he'll compete with Brett Baty for starts. Over 37 big-league plate appearances this season, Mauricio's batting .216 (8-for-37) with a 0:13 BB:K.