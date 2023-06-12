Mauricio will undergo an MRI on his ankle in the coming days, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Mauricio was involved in a collision at second base at Triple-A Syracuse on June 4, and although he's appeared in games recently, he'll undergo further testing to determine the extent of his ankle injury. As long as the issue isn't serious, he could be in the mix to be called up relatively soon since he's slashing .320/.360/.524 with eight homers, 38 runs, 35 RBI and nine stolen bases in the minors this year.