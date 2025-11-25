Manaea said last week that he did not require surgery to remove a loose body from his left elbow and he considers the injury "a thing of the past," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw was first diagnosed with a loose body in his elbow in June, but he missed minimal time and it was determined during an examination after the season that surgery was not necessary. There's a risk that the elbow issue will crop up again in the future, but for the time being Manaea has a clean bill of health. The 33-year-old posted a 5.64 ERA over 60.2 frames for the Mets in 2025, though that came with a 75:12 K:BB.