Manaea gave up three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk over 2.2 innings during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. According to Max Goodman of NJ.com, the left-hander averaged 89 mph with his fastball but said he isn't concerned by the lower velocity.

Manaea averaged 91.9 mph with his fastball last season, but he was limited to 15 appearances due to elbow issues and struggled to a 5.64 ERA. Pitchers will often experience a lower velocity during spring training while building up, so it's not necessarily a major concern. However, it's still worth keeping an eye on as Manaea moves towards his final outings before the regular season.