Mets' Starling Marte: Benefiting from LHP-heavy schedule
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marte will start at designated hitter and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Marte will claim his fifth start in six games, with each coming against left-handed pitchers. The veteran outfielder/designated hitter is slashing just .231/.231/.269 since the start of September and will likely remain in a short-side platoon role for the rest of the season.
More News
-
Mets' Starling Marte: On bench after three straight starts•
-
Mets' Starling Marte: Goes yard in Thursday's loss•
-
Mets' Starling Marte: Idle for third straight game•
-
Mets' Starling Marte: Sitting again Friday•
-
Mets' Starling Marte: Getting rest Thursday•
-
Mets' Starling Marte: Goes deep in multi-hit game•