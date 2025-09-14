default-cbs-image
Marte will start at designated hitter and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Marte will claim his fifth start in six games, with each coming against left-handed pitchers. The veteran outfielder/designated hitter is slashing just .231/.231/.269 since the start of September and will likely remain in a short-side platoon role for the rest of the season.

