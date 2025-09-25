Mets' Starling Marte: Not in lineup versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marte is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Cubs.
Marte nearly always plays versus lefties but will begin this one on the bench as southpaw Shota Imanaga toes the rubber for the Cubs. Mark Vientos will start at designated hitter and Brett Baty will play third base for the Mets.
