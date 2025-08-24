Marte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Marte had served as the Mets' designated hitter in each of the last three games, but he'll cede those duties to Pete Alonso in the series finale in Atlanta. Brandon Nimmo (neck) will remain on the bench for a fourth game in a row, but assuming that Nimmo doesn't require a stint on the injured list, Marte will likely be limited to a short-side platoon role heading into the upcoming week.