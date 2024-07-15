Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday that Marte is without a timeline for a return from the 10-day injured list while his recovery from a bone bruise in his right knee remains "slow still," Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Nearly three weeks removed from landing on the IL on June 25, Marte is still dealing with pain in his knee and hasn't yet been cleared to resume baseball activities. The Mets had been hoping that Marte would be ready to come off the IL in around four weeks in a best-case scenario, but based on where he currently stands in his recovery, it's apparent that he'll need more time to heal up. On a positive note, Marte has been able to work out in the weight room while he's been sidelined, but a clearer target date for his return from the IL won't emerge until he's able to take part in hitting, running and fielding drills.