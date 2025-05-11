Marte will serve as the Mets' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Marte had been occupying the short side of a platoon at DH with Jesse Winker (oblique) until the latter landed on the injured list Monday. Winker's absence hasn't opened up additional playing time for Marte though, as the veteran has been on the bench for each of the Mets' last three matchups against a right-handed starter. He'll get the nod Sunday versus southpaw Matthew Boyd, but manager Carlos Mendoza looks like he'll rotate other players through the DH spot against righties until Winker returns.