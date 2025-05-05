Marte went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a stolen base in a 5-4 loss to the Cardinals in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Marte opened the doubleheader on the bench for Game 1 before starting Game 2 in right field to give Juan Soto a break from defensive duties. Marte is up to three steals over 23 games this season, though his .193/.299/.333 slash line is nothing special. The outfielder has been in a part-time role for much of 2025, but he could have a clearer path to at-bats either at designated hitter or in the corner outfield after Jesse Winker (side) exited Game 1 on Sunday. Winker is expected to require a trip to the injured list.